UiPath and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership to accelerate access to GenAI and Cloud-based automation

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, and Google Cloud recently announced an expanded partnership to extend customers’ ability to transform their enterprise with AI-powered automation. UiPath, a Premier Level partner of Google Cloud, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for Google Cloud customers to purchase the industry-leading UiPath Business Automation Platform and reliably deploy and scale their automation initiatives on Google Cloud infrastructure.

UiPath is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to help customers facilitate their AI-powered automation journey while integrating with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Google Workspace business collaboration offerings.

“UiPath automation brings AI directly into business processes to help enterprises execute on whatever ideas and innovations they can imagine. Our partnership with Google Cloud is an essential part of our strategy to help joint customers achieve AI-powered automation across the business,” said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. “This expanded partnership reinforces our shared mission to bring the transformative force of AI to life in the enterprise through advanced technologies that automate all knowledge work, integrate intelligence into everyday operations, and deliver solutions that help people work smarter.”

“Generative AI and automation are key pillars to business transformation because they allow enterprises to work more productively, whilst also uncovering new insights to fuel growth,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, President of Go to Market, Google Cloud. “Our expanding partnership with UiPath will help create new opportunities for businesses to utilize these capabilities to streamline thousands of processes with AI and automation, helping to save costs and unlock innovation.”

Integration with Google AI

UiPath recently announced its connector for Google Cloud Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s unified AI platform, which allows automation professionals to inject Gen AI outputs into their automation by submitting prompts that return summaries, answers to questions, and classifications. With the connector, users can:

Access curated activities to the PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), including text generation

Easily build, deploy, and manage ML models and make fast, cost-effective predictions. UiPath customers can now incorporate machine learning models built with Vertex AI into business processes without the need for manual effort and complex code

Enable Google Vertex activities in UiPath Studio to build automation that interact with Google Vertex data

In addition, UiPath customers can effortlessly integrate:

Google vision: use a prebuilt UiPath connector for incorporating business insights derived from images and videos. The Google Vision Connector encapsulates powerful machine learning models through an easy-to-use REST API.

Google text translate: translate a specified text from one selected language to another and extract the results as a String variable.

Google aext Analysis: extract the language of specific text enabling insights into sentiment analysis. Sentiment is measured by strength, positivity, and negativity, and typically, can be automated to alert sales teams and message customers.

UiPath is now available on Google Cloud marketplace

The UiPath Platform combines specialised AI and GenAI with enterprise automation, machine learning, and natural language processing. When Gen AI is combined with specially trained models built on real business data, automations can understand, reason, and create content to address complex business challenges.

As part of the expanded partnership, UiPath is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easy for customers using Google Cloud infrastructure to purchase UiPath’s leading business automation platform. With UiPath available on Google Cloud Marketplace, eligible customers can realize key benefits including:

Consolidated Google Cloud billing

Reduced procurement cycles allow for faster, smoother, and simpler buying process. Cost savings against existing Google Cloud commitments when purchased through Google Cloud Marketplace

Manage and Deploy on Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides secure storage, powerful computing, and elastic scale. Today, customers can deploy UiPath Studio and UiPath automations on Google Cloud in minutes.

IT departments can easily automate processes related to the provisioning, management, and maintenance of virtual machine instances hosted on Google Cloud—such as compute, storage, and identity and access management.

Google workspace integration

UiPath offers customers best-in-class, API-based connectors supporting 100+ Google Cloud and Google Workspace integration activities. The accessibility of user-friendly activities significantly boosts workflow productivity for citizen developers who integrate Google Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Drive into their automation processes. With these integrations, customers can:

-Automate creating events and adding or removing attendees

-Automate sharing, moving, or deleting files and update file permissions

-Automate everyday tasks like emailing, creating documents, copy/paste files, and batch spreadsheet updates

Insights Powered by Google Cloud Looker

UiPath gains powerful business insights as a customer of Google Cloud Looker, accessing, analyzing, and acting on the real-time and trusted version of business data. With Looker Studio, UiPath visualizes its data from hundreds of data sources, unifying intelligence to enable faster decision-making and self-service insights.UiPath and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership to accelerate access to GenAI and Cloud-based automation