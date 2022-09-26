Aarav rebrands itself as Aereo

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), the drone-tech pioneer is undertaking rebranding exercise and will transform itself as Aereo. The Bangalore-based drone start-up provides end-to-end drone technology-based solutions to enterprises across mining, urban planning, large-scale topography mapping, irrigation, and infrastructure etc.

Aereo was founded in 2013 and has so far, mapped more than 5.5+ million acres, 30000+ villages, and 45+ cities. It has further covered more than 500+ mines and 350+ stockyards for mining, metal, and power companies like Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, etc.

Aereo is at the helm of innovation that will continue to provide end-to-end solutions with tangible growth across private enterprises & government sectors. The new identity was conceptualized to reflect the company’s vision and mission to enable technology adoption in legacy operations. Aereo’s end-to-end solutions focus on drone intelligence and data analytics to bring accuracy, efficiency, and safety to operations, and helping companies and governments achieving ESG goals.

There are 3 key objectives on Aereo’s radar:

To go deeper into industries where they have an existing presence and deliver more value through data analytics, increased frequency, and scope of drone operations, etc.

To venture into other sectors where drone intelligence can have a significant impact, by solving existing problems and optimizing existing methodologies and processes.

To foray into global markets and geographies where economic and industry needs are similar to that of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vipul Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO, Aereosaid, “In the last few years, the world of drones has completely changed. So have we and so has our business. This evolution needs a brand that establishes a stronger bond between who we are and what we do. Aereo represent the new energy, the new ideas and the new technology that we have got to offer to the world. Our solutions are proven, delivering impact on large scale applications for governments and enterprises. Aereo embodies our drive to relentlessly innovate even more impactful solutions that cater to more and more applications.”