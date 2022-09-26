The Hyderabad based, computing device maker, RDP Workstations has crossed the 500 GeM Partners landmark.

Rajesh Mallampalli, VP Sales RDP, minced no words in giving credit to GeM, the Government E Market for providing such a platform and making Indian Companies excel in globalised workspace. He said “As on date we have 500 + active partners registered across India for GeM business, each day we have GeM registration requests from new partners”. He shared, that the company is providing free ERP login for their GeM registered partners and a special training session from dedicated teams to make sure that partners get familiarized with the system.

RDP’s Partner – Shiva Santosh, Director, Unique Technologies said “Our relation with RDP has just been over a year. We are able to do brisk business with help of their recently launched online system that is very transparent & dynamic, we are able to see the complete bidding process.

RDP have been extremely supportive on GeM business with their Sales, Service & Training. The system’s process sends notifications, reminding us for participating one day before the bid. They also have a calling system as well, in place” Santosh said.

“The value of goods and services sold via GeM portal stood at an impressive

Rs.1 Lakh Crore for financial year 2022” says Rajesh Mallampalli. “Based on current bid publishing flow in GeM, we expect approximately 40k bids alone in Compute category for this fiscal” he added.

Keeping in view of the enormous potential thrown open thru GeM, RDP had decided to create a platform for partners who register with the company. “It took us a good 24-36 months to build the process, thanks to our in-house teams who worked 24/7” Mallampalli said.

RDP cherry picked brains from IITs, IIMs and also from premium institutions to build the process. It is India’s first, Amazon kind of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system that an Indian IT company has put in place.

“We believe in – ‘Build people and people will build businesses”, the VP said and added that “I can confidently say that no brand has built a similar process for GeM business alone.

“I am proud to say that RDP is now fully digital and each and every communication of the published bid is captured in our ERP. With our new after sales support initiatives

and improved delivery timelines we believe in achieving our company milestones”

Mr Mallampalli said.

RDPs Partner at Mumbai, Mr Vijay Khadloya of KJM Group said “Our association with RDP has come at a perfect time when GOI is bullish on MII – Make In India. We have shown our choice from HP, Dell and other imported brands to RDP. Their unique online system has come at a right time that has put RDP in a growth trajectory like Amazon & Flipkart. It’s service reporting, tendering, documentation has been incorporated & automated with a very prompt dynamic ERP (CRM) system that no other competing brand has done till date. They have realigned & integrated their sales support and service. We feel with such dynamic order put in place RDP is poised to become the next Dell of India”

In the recent past, RDP was the only OeM brand in the computer hardware category that got an invitation from Govt of India to showcase its range of products at the recently concluded Digital India week 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It was inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

Founded in 2012 by a young entrepreneur Vikram Redlapalli with a dream of making low cost computing a reality, RDP, during the last decade has bloomed into a promising brand making a mark across the world.

RDP during this short span has also aquired over one million users, 3500 partners, 35,000 clients and more than 250 active retailers for its range of products that includes desktops, laptops, and tablets, thin clients both for personal and business use.