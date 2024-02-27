Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Accenture has opened its newest Advanced Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Part of Accenture’s global delivery network, the facility will provide transformative services for clients across industries using the cloud, data, and AI including generative AI. The center was inaugurated by the honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The facility, powered by the cloud, will leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation.

Ajay Vij, Country Managing Director, Accenture in India said, “India is a strategic talent and innovation hub for Accenture. Our new Advanced Technology Center in Bhubaneswar underscores our commitment to strengthening our presence in the country. It will draw upon Odisha’s vibrant talent pool, reputed universities, and fast-growing IT ecosystem.”

Bhubaneswar is Accenture’s 13th Advanced Technology Center in the country. It joins Accenture’s existing network of Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, and Nagpur.

Mahesh Zurale, Global Lead – Advanced Technology Centers Global Network and Lead – Advanced Technology Centers, India said, “Our clients are looking to build a strong digital core as a source of competitive advantage and to reinvent every part of their business. Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI), which is at the center of our global delivery and innovation network, leads some of our largest and most complex digital transformation projects.”

Mahesh added, “Our new center in Bhubaneswar will build solutions for our clients leveraging the cloud, data, and AI including generative AI. The center will not only help us tap into the rich local talent pool in the state but will also support our people looking for greater location flexibility.”

With over 300,000 people in India, Accenture is a leading talent brand in the country recognized for its market-leading people policies, continuous learning investments, and boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. It is also widely recognized for its deep-rooted commitment to creating an equal workplace culture. Among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender-balanced workforce by 2025, today over 49% of the workforce at Accenture in India comprises of women.