Nutanix announces iValue Group as its value-added national distributor in India, reinforcing its commitment to the channel in the country

Nutanix announced the appointment of iValue Infosolutions Private Limited as an official value-added distributor for the Indian market.

The partnership is a significant achievement for both entities as it combines Nutanix’s leading hybrid multicloud solution with iValue’s extensive range of enterprise applications and expertise in solution services delivery. It will help enable enterprises to expedite their digital transformation journeys and achieve optimal outcomes in their cloud environments.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the hybrid cloud market size is estimated at $129.43 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach $348.53 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period. The fifth annual Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index report found that the hybrid multicloud usage in India stands at 12% presently and is expected to increase five-fold (to 63%) by 2026.

This increase in adoption is expected to be driven by increased infrastructure diversity, along with a heightened emphasis on data storage, management, security, and services, the report stated. This growth reflects the potential that hybrid cloud solutions offer to channel partners as they can help their enterprise customers to efficiently scale computing resources, helping avoid substantial capital investments for managing temporary demand surges while helping to safeguard sensitive data or applications by freeing up local resources.

Benefiting from the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing, organisations can also dynamically adjust on-premise infrastructure to the public cloud to manage fluctuations in computing demand, addressing initial concerns about data security and reassuring end-users.

“We are delighted to welcome iValue Infosolutions into our esteemed distribution ecosystem. The alignment of iValue’s top-notch IT solutions and services perfectly complements Nutanix’s mission to help organisations run their applications in the environment that makes the most sense. We have high expectations for this partnership and believe that iValue’s expertise will be invaluable in expanding our footprint,” said Harsh Vaishnav, head – Channels at Nutanix India and SAARC.

Shrikant Shitole, CEO of iValue Infosolutions, observed that the preferred strategy for modernising IT infrastructure involves transitioning from legacy systems to cutting-edge cloud-based solutions. He highlighted increased adoption of AI technologies, containerised applications, edge computing, serverless computing, and Kubernetes technologies as part of this trend.

“Our partnership with Nutanix aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional digital solutions to our associates, enabling them to offer unparalleled digital experiences to their clients. By integrating Nutanix’s cloud solutions into our portfolio, our channel partners will be well-positioned to reshape the digital landscape in India, ensuring unmatched cost efficiency and performance for their customer base,” Shitole said.

Nutanix provides organisations with a unified platform for running applications and data on-premise, in public clouds and at the edge through its portfolio which includes Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Manager for hybrid cloud, database management services, unified storage for volumes, files, objects, and end user computing solutions for virtual applications and desktops. Its cloud software solutions enable businesses to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and concentrate on achieving their desired outcomes.