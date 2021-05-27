Adobe announces new AI capabilities to help businesses gain insights, transform data into digital experiences

Read Article

The relationship between consumers and brands is evolving. Consumers today are more privacy-aware and attentive to the data they share, but also want to connect to brands in a way that feels personalised, relevant, and easy. As the world slowly starts to open back up after the Covid-19 pandemic, brands want to connect the data from consumer’s new digital behaviors with their offline actions to have a full view into the customer journey and deliver compelling experiences to each customer.

That is why, at Adobe Summit, the firm has launched Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, a new enterprise application in Adobe Experience Cloud. Built on Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics enables brands to connect Omni channel data into a unified view, easily visualise and analyse complete customer journeys, and access real-time analytics dashboards anywhere, all at scale and speed.

Customer Journey Analytics is extending the types of insights brands have access to by introducing new AI capabilities and features that enable brands to visualise the customer journey in full context across multiple touch points. More information on the new Adobe Customer Journey Analytics capabilities is below.

There are many instances where key insights might be buried deep in the data that even skilled data scientists are not aware of, but with intelligent alerts in Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (currently part of Adobe Technology Previews), brands can rely on Adobe Sensei, our artificial intelligence technology, to do the heavy lifting, uncovering the unknowns.

Intelligent alerts will automatically surface insights that would have otherwise gone unnoticed, and the more the alerts are used by brands, the smarter the AI capability gets. With today’s enhancements, intelligent alerts will now suggest relevant alerts based on Adobe Sensei’s ability to analyse how the data specialist currently uses the data and personalise what alerts are presented at the individual level.

Additionally, brands will also be able to identify and prioritise the most critical alerts aligned to what their business cares about most, allowing them to deliver the timeliest, relevant and customised insights to their customers.

Analytics dashboards have primarily been used by data analysts, but as customer experience becomes a priority for multiple teams throughout an organisation, businesses need everyone, especially executives, to be more data informed. And it is important that these dashboards do not just include the traditional digital-only KPIs, which lack key insights and metrics on the customer journey.

