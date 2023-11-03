Airtel Business launches ‘Airtel Advantage’ for Global Interconnect Solutions

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has launched ‘Airtel Advantage’, a first-of-its-kind unified platform offering global interconnect solutions.

The automated one-stop destination is the first such platform by an Indian telecom carrier. Offering International Voice, A2P, P2A, P2P SMS, Direct Inward Dialling (DID) and International Toll-Free Service (ITFS), Airtel Advantage will enable carrier partners globally to seamlessly address their connectivity needs in a few clicks.

Leveraging Airtel’s resilient global network and digital infrastructure to solve challenges of direct interconnect complexities, tedious procedures and exhaustive paperwork, the platform’s assured time to market capability enables faster customer onboarding and seamless commencement of interconnects for multiple global locations. Customers can also view real-time traffic statistics and other insights on customised analytics dashboard.

The platform will offer International Voice and SMS to begin with and will add DID and ITFS subsequently.

Carriers will now be able to opt for any connectivity service basis their unique requirements. A partner from London for instance can quickly interconnect with Airtel and use the voice and SMS service to enable its customers to increase their global reach. Signing up on Airtel Advantage is simple and hassle free, customers have to simply log on to https://airtel-advantage.airtel.in/.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO – Global Business, Airtel Business said, “We are delighted to offer yet another innovation to our partners. The next-gen platform will place the power in their hands to find a solution of their choice and deploy it, all in a matter of hours. The transparency, agility, reliability, and ease of doing business offered by Airtel Advantage will transform the way carriers globally access interconnects.”

With 1200+ global carrier partnerships, Airtel Business is India’s leading and most trusted provider of ICT services with a diverse portfolio of offerings for enterprises, governments, carriers, and small and medium businesses. Its strategically located submarine cables, satellite network and global network spanning 4,00,000 Rkms+ (including IRU) across 50 countries and 5 continents, together enable customers to connect across the world including hard-to-reach areas.