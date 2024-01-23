Amal Madhu appointed as Cloud Economist India

Nutanix has appointed Amal Madhu to the newly created position as a Cloud Economist in India. In this capacity, he will closely collaborate with local Nutanix leadership, the Sales team, and partners to elevate the value organisations derive from their cloud environments.

On his appoint, here’s what Amal Madhu, Cloud Economist India, Nutanix, has to say:

“Enterprises are strategically prioritising application modernisation, cloud-native solutions, and AI research, channeling increased investments into areas such as GenAI, chatbots, and conversational AI. Notably, 86% of IT decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region anticipate a positive impact of hybrid cloud on their businesses in 2024. This trend underscores the proactive approach businesses are taking, seeking a unified platform to efficiently manage and secure their applications and data. To facilitate a transformative journey for our clients, I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts in educating the market and executing its vision. Our goal is to underscore the game-changing capabilities of Nutanix, showcasing its potential to revolutionse their IT management experience. Together with the collaborative efforts of our team, we aim to empower enterprises to effectively leverage Nutanix solutions and navigate the dynamic landscape of modern IT infrastructure.”

About Amal Madhu

Based in Bangalore and originally hailing from Kerala, Amal brings over 7 years of experience in shaping business value strategies for enterprise deals, marked by innovative and value-driven transformation stories.

Amal holds a post-graduate degree in Engineering and boasts nearly 8 years of expertise in Sales Strategy groups where he spearheaded C-level narratives and business cases. His professional journey commenced as a value engineer, solving fundamental engineering challenges for clients in an engineering services firm. Subsequently, he joined VMware in the Sales Strategy function, leading the business value strategy for enterprise accounts. During his tenure at VMware, he played a pivotal role in crafting business value stories for diverse IT modernisation initiatives. Additionally, he spearheaded enablement initiatives for internal sales teams and customers, covering topics such as perpetual to subscription motion and private cloud foundation. Notably, he has consistently served international clients across various countries throughout his career.