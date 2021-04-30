ASIRT requests Maharashtra Govt to disallow online stores to sell IT goods to non-essential customers

Read Article

In view of the alarming increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, on April 30, 2021, ASIRT, a trade association of IT firms, has requested Maharashtra’s CM to disallow online stores to sell IT goods to non-essential customers.

Tushar Parekh, Chairman, ASIRT connected with the CM’s office and brought immediate attention to the concerned issue which needs to be addressed on an urgent basis.

In the request letter, Parekh said, “ASIRT commits to extend full support in this endeavour. Recently, we have observed that online stores (OLS) and e-commerce platforms like Amazon have started delivering IT goods to non-essential customers including individual customers. We hereby bring to your notice that it is completely against the notification and guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra.”

“Our fight against Covid-19 is compromised as more people will go out to deliver and more people will be exposed to infection of Covid-19. Our members and all IT suppliers across the state of Maharashtra are impacted very badly. If OLS platforms start selling to non-essential customers, it hurts their interest. And it will create a situation where even these IT vendors will be forced to sell to non-essential customers. This in turn again will defeat the purpose of lockdown,” added Parekh.

