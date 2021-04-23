Atlassian acquires ThinkTilt to further augment Jira

Read Article

Atlassian, a provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello products, announced the acquisition of ThinkTilt, maker of ProForma, a no code and low code form builder for Jira. The acquisition builds on investments Atlassian is making to address the service management challenges faced by all companies embracing agile and digital workplace practices.

Used by over 700 companies, ThinkTilt helps IT empower any team in their organisation to deliver great service and support to all their other employees quickly. ThinkTilt is already a very successful partner in the Atlassian marketplace. Atlassian will continue to augment its advanced forms and checklist capabilities and integrate ProForma tightly with Jira Service Management.

With its no code and low code editor, ProForma supports 24 languages and 300 pre-built form templates that encapsulate customer best practices. The launch is focused on bringing developers and IT together by helping other business teams develop services, deliver value fast and cope with the reality of remote and hybrid work.

Edwin Wong, Head, IT, Atlassian said, “By integrating ProForma with Jira Service Management, teams will be able to deliver exceptional service experiences even faster. Dynamic, cascading forms only surface the relevant fields to their employees and customers. Advanced form validation capabilities allows IT to quickly collect and validate all the information they need about a request before it gets automatically fast tracked to the right teams for resolution.”

