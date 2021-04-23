Peak inundated with senior software engineering talent

Read Article

Peak, a decision intelligence company is looking to double its data science and software engineering teams across its offices in Jaipur and Pune.

On March 7, 2021, Peak ran its first Jaipur coding challenge in association with HackerEarth. The task was specifically designed to find the senior software engineering talent in India. The three hour challenge required software engineers to design, code, and implement solutions based on their problem solving and programming skills.

HackerEarth challenge was inundated, with over 2,000 entrants successfully taking part in the event. The task focused on solving two programming tasks using languages such as Java, Python, C++ and Go. All applicants were required to have more than two years of experience working in software engineering and were able to demonstrate their creative problem solving skills through the coding challenge.

Atul Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Peak said, “Businesses are only as good as the talent it attracts, and that is no different for Peak. We were very excited to launch the first coding challenge in association with HackerEarth. We have been in awe by the high quality talent applying for the software engineering roles for our Jaipur team. This challenge has been hugely successful and we are looking forward to hosting many more.”

