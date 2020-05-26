Automation Anywhere collaborates with NASSCOM FutureSkills

Read Article

Automation Anywhere has announced that it has signed a two-year agreement with NASSCOM FutureSkills to train more than 300,000 developers, partners and students across India to complete one million RPA courses through Automation Anywhere University (AAU), the company’s education and certification division.

As part of the agreement NASSCOM, the premier trade body for the technology industry in India, will drive AAU curriculum through its FutureSkills platform, which aims to reskill professionals, and students in the industry. The AAU courses will also be offered through some of the FutureSkills partner academic institutions throughout the country.

“Digital Transformation is clearly a top boardroom priority today as India builds resilience across its value chain – from employees to customers and to suppliers,” said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA, Automation Anywhere. “To enable new engagement models, the country requires skilled individuals who are trained and certified to drive digital transformation. This agreement with NASSCOM is an exciting step in our enablement agenda and we look forward to certifying the workforce of the future in intelligent automation.”

AAU has experienced explosive demand for its curriculum since its inception more than two years ago, demonstrating a compelling need in the market for RPA training and certification. Within the next five years, the company anticipates certifying more than one million individuals to be prepared for the future of work and is continuing to build partnerships with training partners, professional communities, and academic institutions globally.

“Automation Anywhere ‘s charter in developing future skills aligns with the core mission of NASSCOM ‘s FutureSkills initiative,” said Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skill Council, NASSCOM. “RPA is one of the most sought-after skills within our digital framework and this collaboration will help us deepen our objective of building a future-ready workforce for the Indian IT industry and at the same time, contribute meaningfully to the growth needs of the tech sector.”

AAU provides role-based learning courses, ranging from beginner to expert level and offers one of the most comprehensive training and industry-recognized certifications for new careers in RPA. It already has empowered developers, business analysts, partners and students to complete more than 830,000 courses in RPA. The program has expanded at an accelerated pace globally with more than 100 authorized training partners, along with 125 plus academic partners, continuing education programs and professional associations.

The company has also increased its offering of free virtual training sessions from AAU, with a comprehensive library of self-paced courses for users to gain expertise in building bots. Free training is also available for its Advanced Certification program, now extended through June 30, 2020, to encourage users to develop bots – and spark a race for new solutions that automate and streamline business continuity.

