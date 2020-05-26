Uber India deploys Canon information management solution- Therefore for operational workflow

Read Article

Inefficient and inconvenient information access prompted Uber India to look for a solution that could organise its business data on a central, secure and easy-to-use platform. It was essential for Uber India to integrate the solution into its existing cloud-based infrastructure for different departments and branches to share and retrieve information easily. Hence, on the advice of Canon’s team, Uber India implemented Therefore Online, a cloud-based information management solution designed to securely store, manage and process all types of business information.

“We evaluated several solutions, but found them too complex to deploy, and they were unable to meet the security standards that we needed. With Therefore Online, the cloud-based information management solution allowed us to manage our documents more efficiently without additional expenditure on server infrastructure, greatly improving our operational workflow, Brish Bhan Vaidya, Head of Strategic Sourcing, APAC Uber India.

As a notable player in the industry, Uber India is expected to collect, store and appropriately use the data of its users via a secure platform. A large part of Uber India’s processes involves conducting background checks of the drivers it on-boards and retaining their records, which could then be provided to regulators and authorities, when needed.

Before Canon’s solution, Uber India was depended on several external vendors performing the background checks to store the records separately, and provide the detailed reports upon requests. Maintaining high volume of paperwork and large amount of sensitive information at the vendors’ repository also appeared to be risky on top of the labour-intensive task of retrieving information. The cab aggregator had to spend precious time searching for current and updated versions of the reports, as the vendors did not provide version search capabilities for the records.

Canon also helped to create a cloud-based folder that allowed the upload of records to Therefore Online automatically by simply dropping files into the folder. The solution cut down considerable time and effort spent on storing and calling up reports, boosting productivity across the board.

Uber India found a scalable, cost-effective and value-adding total solution with Therefore Online. The information management solution integrated seamlessly with Uber India’s existing cloud-based infrastructure. Instead of purchasing expensive servers, the company opted for a pay-per-use subscription that could be upgraded as and when required. The solution also helped Uber generates real-time reports on usage workflows, providing useful data to inform and improve business processes.

