Automation Anywhere unveils digital assistant for enterprises

In a bid to help workplaces boost productivity, robotic process automation (RPA) leader Automation Anywhere on Wednesday announced a smart digital assistant for the enterprises, like the popular digital assistants Siri and Alexa for the consumers.

Called AARI (Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface), it is available worldwide with the price starting at $35 per user per month.

“AARI completes our vision to ‘automate automations’ by creating a digital assistant for the new era of work – enabling anyone to automate from anywhere at any time with a simple interface that can manage automations,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere.

“This technology democratizes RPA so that anyone in an organisation can participate in the automation process, moving humanity closer to the full promise of a digital workforce where enabled by bots, we can achieve more than it was ever possible before”.

AARI provides an easy-to-use, bot-to-human interface that oversees various business processes.

It enables all users to further simplify everyday tasks, improve collaboration between teams, and provide best-in-class customer service — either on-premises or in the Cloud.

The employees can participate in the automation economy from the device or application of their choice — from data lookups across multiple systems to complex escalation scenarios.

“AARI’s human-centric approach to automation aligns very well with our values and people centric approach at TaskUs, especially in today’s environment because of Covid-19,” said Manish Pandya, Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at TaskUS.

“With AARI’s simple interfaces and future voice capabilities, how employees and bots can work together is limitless”, he added.

When combined with Automation Anywhere’s Discovery Bot — the company’s integrated process discovery solution with auto-creation of bots — AARI increases the ability for all users to participate in automation, resulting in faster business outcomes, lower operating costs, and better employee experience, the company said.

–IANS

