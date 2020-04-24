Avaya Earns CRN 5-Star Rating For Enabling Partner Innovation and Customer Success

Read Article

Avaya Holdings Corp., a provider of solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

Avaya Edge Partner Program is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates and aligns with the needs of the channel partner to help drive growth and introduce additional business opportunities. Avaya Edge Partner Program enhances the ability of partners to best serve their customers and grow by helping to stimulate sales, and combining a straightforward incentive structure and more tailored benefits with an improved partner enablement model.

“The channel partners have extended and designed compelling blended communication solutions to meet customers needs in the present state of business environment that is evolving continuously. It is essential for technology companies to associate with their channel partner in developing cutting-edge technologies at a time when businesses are more reliant than ever on communication and collaboration. Avaya has a deep commitment to its partners and their success, and is honored that the efforts have been recognized by this highly respected channel authority. The company further focuses in strengthening our channel ecosystem through innovation and evolving their business to deliver outcome-driven solutions to the market,” said Vaibhav Kshatriya, Director, Channels & Services Sales, Avaya India.

To determine the 2020 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team analyzed myriad partner programs and scored them based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, Avaya Edge Partner Program stands among the elite technology supplier programs in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

Integrating extensive feedback and input from partners, Avaya Edge Partner Program also places an emphasis on partner inclusivity, aiming to enable growth regardless of the size or unique partner business model. This means Avaya Edge is now the only channel program in the industry to provide equal growth opportunities to partners of any size.