Avnet Asia Pacific awarded Outstanding International Branded Distributor

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet Asia Pacific has been named the Outstanding International Branded Distributor for the 19th consecutive year by Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China). The award reaffirms Avnet’s best-in-class supply chain services and outstanding contributions to the electronics industry particularly during these unprecedented times.

“Global logistics and supply chain have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, further increasing the challenges of procuring electronic components and products. As the global economic outlook remains shrouded in uncertainty, it is of paramount importance to secure a reliable and stable supply chain management. Avnet’s world-class supply chain capabilities provides customized solutions to fulfill customers’ needs, enabling them to successfully bring their products to market. We are honored that our continuous efforts have once again been recognized by the industry,” said Grace Dong, senior director of Sales and Supplier Management at Avnet China.

By leveraging its end-to-end ecosystem, strong product development and solution design capabilities, as well as its logistics network, Avnet has been empowering its customers and partners all over the world to navigate various industry challenges.

When the world was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, Avnet actively assumed social responsibility by taking the necessary precautionary measures to control the spread of virus, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of electronic components, and offered its technical expertise.

In its efforts to optimize the supply chain during this critical period, Avnet maintained close communication with its customers to understand and respond promptly to their needs. Its global infrastructure and broad network of supply chain and logistics partners enabled customers to quickly restore their production capacity. When faced with a global surge in demand for medical electronic devices due the pandemic, the company prioritized the supply of components to medical device manufacturers to expedite the production of critical supplies and equipment in the fight against Covid-19.

As a technology solutions provider, Avnet’s product development ecosystem and global reach accelerated its customers’ abilities to provide various technology solutions to meet the global demand of medical equipment such as ventilators and CT scanners. An example is the support of downstream customers in the design and production of hydrogen oxygen nebulizers which are used in the clinical treatment of Covid-19.

The Outstanding International Branded Distributor award was presented to Avnet at the Global Distribution & Supply Chain Leaders Summit. The Electronic Component Distributor Awards honor distributors for their outstanding performance, continuous innovation, high-quality customer service and technical support, and exemplary contributions to the development of China’s electronics industry.

