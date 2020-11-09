Videonetics announces technology integration with RBH Access

Read Article

Videonetics has announced technology integration with RBH Access, a leading

manufacturer of access control and security management systems.

Built on the powerful integration framework between Videonetics Intelligent Video Management Software (VMS) and RBH ‘AxiomX’ Alarm Management Suite, the users are empowered to gain end-to-end control over the physical access points through one centralized interface. The ‘truly’ seamless integration allows visual verification of the person, captures events as they happen and the ability to respond immediately, from the user-friendly GUI of Intelligent VMS.

“We are delighted to have solidified our partnership and further deepens our long-standing relationship with RBH Access, bringing true value to our joint customers and partners. Combining our IVMS with RBH Alarm Management Suite will help them to design highly efficient surveillance solutions for both public and private sectors across the world.

Built on open architecture, the unified solution delivers powerful, effective, and robust

intelligence to our customers, eventually increasing both security and situational

awareness of the site”, expressed Avinash J. Trivedi, VP – Business Development of

Videonetics.

“I see Videonetics as one of the fastest growing Indian company in security systems. We

are proud to get this integration working. I see in near future we will work on many large

opportunities where customers are demanding and wants integrated solutions. Biggest

synergy I see both the companies believe in giving customised solutions to users”, said

Vinay Vashishta, Director Operations, South Asia, RBH Access.

