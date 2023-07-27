AWS announces new generative AI innovations and digital skills offerings at AWS Summit New York

Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted its annual AWS Summit New York, which featured a keynote presentation from Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s Vice President of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning, and some of the year’s biggest announcements in generative AI for enterprise. Below is a recap of all generative AI announcements, and links to their press releases and blog posts.
Here is a shortlist of announcements that may be of greater interest to your audience:
Overview
- Why this AWS VP believes generative AI has the potential to transform our lives: Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s Vice President of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning, offers his perspective on generative AI including real-world use cases and his expectations on where this technology will maximize business productivity in the future.
- 7 generative AI innovations from AWS Summit New York 2023: AWS announced seven generative AI innovations on July 26 at AWS Summit New York. At the summit, attendees learned how generative AI is transforming organizations, across all kinds of industries and applications. More photos, video, and insights to the keynote will be updated in the blog later today.
- AWS Reaffirms its Commitment to Responsible Generative AI: Peter Hallinan, who leads initiatives in the science and practice of Responsible AI at AWS AI, discusses AWS’s commitment to responsible generative AI. Amazon is actively engaged with organizations and standard bodies focused on the responsible development of next-generation AI systems including NIST, ISO, the Responsible AI Institute, and the Partnership on AI. Last week at the White House, Amazon signed voluntary commitments to foster the safe, responsible, and effective development of AI technology. AWS is eager to share knowledge with policymakers, academics, and civil society, as the company recognizes the unique challenges posed by generative AI will require ongoing collaboration.
Announcements
- AWS Expands Amazon Bedrock With Additional Foundation Models, New Model Provider, and Advanced Capability to Help Customers Build Generative AI Applications: AWS announced the expansion of its fully managed foundation model (FM) service Amazon Bedrock to include the addition of Cohere as an FM provider—providing models Command and Embed—and the latest FMs from Anthropic (Claude 2) and Stability AI (Stable Diffusion XL 1.0), as well as a new capability for creating fully managed agents in just a few clicks—a game-changing feature for builders, with no expertise required (see more about agents for Amazon Bedrock).
- AWS Announces AWS HealthScribe, a New Generative AI-Powered Service that Automatically Creates Clinical Documentation: AWS announced AWS HealthScribe, a new HIPAA-eligible service that empowers healthcare software providers to build clinical applications that use speech recognition and generative AI to save clinicians time by generating clinical documentation. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, AWS HealthScribe makes it faster and easier for healthcare software providers to integrate generative AI capabilities into their application starting with two popular specialties (i.e., general medicine and orthopedics), without needing to manage the underlying ML infrastructure or train their own healthcare-specific LLMs.
- AWS Announces Seven New Generative AI Skills Training Courses: More than 75% of organizations plan to adopt big data, cloud computing, and AI in the next five years, according to the World Economic Forum. To help people train for AI and ML jobs of the future, AWS released seven free and low-cost, on-demand trainings to help people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.