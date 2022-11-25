BARC India embarks on a large-scale infrastructure revamp with Yotta

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the world’s largest television audience measurement service provider, has revamped its data center infrastructure by migrating to Yotta NM1 – India’s only Tier IV data center with Uptime Institute’s Gold Tier Certification of Operational Sustainability.

Today BARC India manages the world’s largest and most diverse TV measurement system covering approximately 2.15 lakh individuals in 50,000 households, in 500+ districts covering over 800+ towns and 2500+ villages, across India which is adequately representative of India’s TV viewing microcosm.

BARC India’s operations are critically dependent on a robust technology core and future-readiness of its infrastructure. Given this, BARC India decided proactively to revamp its digital infrastructure and realign its data center capabilities and preparedness for the future with an eye on scalability and high uptime. The organisation is constantly undertaking steps towards always providing the best to their stakeholders and to the ever-growing ecosystem.

Sharing more on this, Mahendra K Upadhyay, CIO, BARC India, said, “Owing to the nature of our business, an always-available and high-performance infrastructure backbone is uncompromisable. Our requirements, after a rigorous evaluation of various service providers, only Yotta NM1, with its world-class quality, which has been validated by the data center industry’s topmost certification, was best positioned to help us address, not just our present needs, but also to become resilient for the future.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta commented, “End-consumer trends and factors are among the foremost decision-drivers of digital transformation. More organisations are phasing out IT infrastructure that hampers business growth and service delivery. Being the trusted partner of choice for enterprises – from stem to stern – Yotta is propelling digital excellence for businesses, and BARC India’s journey is a testimony to this. Continuing our commitment to help organisations excel, we are cementing our role as an end-to-end digital transformation enabler with our customer success stories.