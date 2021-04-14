BeyondTrust enhances Partner Program to boost partner value and success

Read Article

BeyondTrust has revamped its Channel Partner Program to expand its tier structure, increase Cloud and Term subscription discounts, and boost benefits as Partners move up to new tiers. The enhanced Partner Program, which is spearheaded by new Vice President of Global Partner Programs, Jeff Mattan, features four tiers – Authorized, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

“BeyondTrust is committed to offering an exceptional Channel Partner Program, and we continuously re-evaluate program features based on partner input, competitive analysis, and a desire to simplify,” Mattan said. “We’ve revamped the program to be more consistent, fair, and beneficial for our partners and we’re proud that we’ve made it even easier for partners to realize value and customer success with BeyondTrust.”

Among other benefits for Partners, the updated standardized discount approach for Cloud and Term tiers makes BeyondTrust’s product portfolio even more financially appealing. The feedback from Partners has been overwhelmingly positive:

“As a security solutions partner, we look at a client’s holistic cybersecurity program, not just a single element. BeyondTrust is an important partner because we share that philosophy. We respect their changes to the partner program and believe it will yield even better results for us as we continue to help clients build cybersecurity programs aligned with business objectives,” says Optiv Chief Technology Officer, Todd Weber.

“We are proud to be partnering with BeyondTrust, the global leader in Privileged Access Management, to deliver to the Asia market best-in-class solution in the prevention of data breaches relating to stolen credentials, misused privileges and compromised remote access. BeyondTrust is an integral part of our vendor portfolio in delivering a more complete security solution to the many customers in this region and we are excited about their enhancement to their partner program to further meet the needs of the channel partners,” adds Westcon-Comstor Managing Director, Asia, Wilson Ho.

Mattan brings more than 15 years of partner program experience to BeyondTrust, most recently as the Sr. Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Operations, Marketing and Enablement at IoT provider KeepTruckin. Previous roles include serving as the Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Enablement and Operations at Proofpoint, Director of Worldwide Partner Enablement at Citrix, and Sr. Director of Worldwide Channels, Marketing and Strategy at ShoreTell. At past companies, he’s built deal registration programs, merged hardware and SaaS partner programs into one, and created partner compensation programs that helped legacy partners transition to the cloud.

“These changes to our Channel Partner Program showcase our commitment to investing in our Channel, as does hiring Jeff to lead the program,” said Dee Dee Acquista, BeyondTrust Senior Vice President of Global Channels. “Jeff’s experience includes a mix of enhancing existing Partner Programs and building new ones. This background is ideal for where BeyondTrust is heading as a company.”

