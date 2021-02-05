Blazeclan strengthens its BFSI and Insurance arm with Sriram Naganathan as Industry Advisor

Read Article

Sriram Naganathan joins Blazeclan as an Industry Advisor for Insurance and Financial Services to further strengthen the company’s expertise in the Financial services sector. Sriram has a varied exposure on IT Delivery and will be strategically involved in consulting the customers on their cloud and transformation journey, helping the company with various MVPs for customers, and building the overall industry vertical practice for Insurance.

Sriram has over 25 years of experience in the Insurance / Technology Domain. Sriram has held leadership positions in different BFSI organizations, he was the CIO and later COO with Liberty General Insurance for 10 years. He was responsible for driving various Operational functions, Process Excellence, Customer Experience, Digital & Direct business, Data Office, Innovation in addition to Technology. Prior to which he was the Chief Technical & Operations Officer in Reliance General Insurance. He has prior stints leading IT for ICICI Lombard and leading the Insurance Solution Group for Accenture in India. He has spent close to 6 years with Tata’s doing project assignments for various US / Europe based insurers.

Speaking on the appointment, Varoon, Co-founder & CEO, Blazeclan Technologies said, “It gives me pleasure to welcome Sriram to the Blazeclan family. Sriram is a veteran in the insurance industry and an expert in marrying business and technology to bring in operational and business efficiency. His strong and rich experience will help Blazeclan achieve the required growth for our FSI vertical through a more focused approach. Sriram will help us bridge the gap in helping customers by not only solving their technology problems but also their business challenges through digital transformation.”

Commenting on this, Sriram Naganathan, said “It is my pleasure to be associated with Blazeclan as an Advisor. After many years spent with leading insurers, this is a unique opportunity for me to apply my InsureTech experience and help build relevant industry solutions in the FSI space with the young and dynamic team at Blazeclan. More so at a time when Digitization has become highly relevant both from a Topline and Bottomline perspective for enterprises. I am excited to work with some amazing talent at Blazeclan to help build these new age Tech solutions and look forward to giving shape to their Insurance practice.”

Blazeclan already serves 15+ key enterprise customers in the Insurance and Banking sector from India and ANZ region. With Sriram on board, Blazeclan looks forward to accelerating this growth further and building a practice for the best digital transformation journey for all Insurance and Banking customers across the SEA and ANZ region.

