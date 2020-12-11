BYJU’S joins NSDC to skill teachers, trainers with digital tools

Read Article

Edtech company BYJUS on Thursday announced a collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to skill teachers and trainers with key skills and digital tools.

BYJU’S will support the NSDC by providing free access to its educational content and tools to help the teachers.

The company said it will share its digital educational content (scholastic and non-scholastic) as free licences with the NSDC ecosystem to equip teachers and students for a quality learning experience.

“This association will further the Digital India vision and boost online learning that has become an integral part of mainstream learning now. This collaboration will go a long way in empowering teachers and trainers and help them succeed in a digital economy,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S.

The eskill India, which is NSDC’s digital skilling initiative, will assist BYJU’S in enhancing the awareness and adoption of its digital tools as well as enable stakeholders in the NSDC ecosystem to utilise resources provided by the edtech company’s digital interventions.

“As the skill development ecosystem is evolving from a brick-and-mortar model to a blended model, NSDC is delighted to partner with BYJU’S for professional development of trainers that support powerful teaching and learning,” said Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC.

Last month, the leading edtech company announced the launch of BYJU’S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as possible, giving them a chance at remote learning.

BYJU’S Give is part of ‘Education for All’ initiative that endeavours to democratise education and provide five million underprivileged children across remote areas access to quality online learning opportunities by 2025.

–IANS

