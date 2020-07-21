Canon India rolls out “India Ka Printer” campaign to promote PIXMA G series Printers

Read Article

Canon India has rolled out its new campaign “India Ka Printer” to promote its multifunction inkjet printers across India. The campaign aims to make Canon PIXMA G series Printer the ideal choice for every printing need from business proposals, projects, homework, Photographs or recipes. Packed with a wide range of advanced features & functions the printers aim to boost productivity and help users work more efficiently.

Speaking on the campaign, C Sukumaran, Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Products said, “At these unprecedented times when everything is happening remotely, technology has become an imperative enabler for work from home and Education from home. At Canon, we have always given wings to the creativity of our consumers and henceforth brought happiness to their day to day lives. For us, the ‘India Ka Printer’ campaign is very special as this is an effort to not just bring alive the compelling features of Canon PIXMA G series but also to take the printing culture to the next level.

He added, “Equipped to cater to the extensive needs of the consumers, the Wi-Fi-enabled PIXMA G series ink tank printers offer smart printing. We are confident that our outreach campaign would enable us to gain a positive mindshare among both home-user and Small & medium enterprise including the Copy shop segment”.

Canon offers a strong line-up of printers under the PIXMA G series with 13 printer variants available across price points.

With Canon PIXMA G 2010 & PIXMA G 3010 customer will get assured Google Home Mini worth INR 4,999. The offer is valid from 1st July till 30th September 2020 across the country from Canon Image Square & authorised Canon resellers.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com