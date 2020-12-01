Change at Leadership in Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic from January 1, 2021

Read Article

Yoshinori Okami,Chairman of the Board,Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic formally announced today that there are changes at the leadership level in HISYS-MC. Back in September, Tarun Seth, our visionary leader who has created and nurtured this organization into dizzying heights of success, decided to retire to be able to fulfill his commitment to give back to society. While we will all miss his dynamic leadership, personal guidance and constant mentoring, we have to respect his desire to focus on his larger purpose in life.

We will miss you immeasurably, Tarun san, as individuals and as an organization, but we all know that your best wishes will always be with us.

I am also extremely happy to announce that Anuj Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director of HISYS-MC from January 1, 2021. I would like to congratulate Anuj san and wish him all the best for his new role, to achieve even higher levels of success for the organization. With utmost effort, HISYS Japan will work together to fulfil a direction which the new leader considers and offers. I am confident that entire HISYS-MC team, especially senior management members, will extend support and work as a team under his leadership.

