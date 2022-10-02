Coforge opens a new office in Hyderabad

Coforge Limited a global digital services and solutions provider announced the opening of its new office in the city of Hyderabad. The delivery center was inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana, and Shri Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, ITE&C, Govt of Telangana, along with other senior officials from the state government.

Located in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad, the facility is compliant with all standards of environmentally sustainable operations and will host over 2100 employees with a capacity to expand further. With this move, Coforge will bring together all its business units in Hyderabad under one roof.

At the inauguration ceremony, Suman Konkumalla, EVP & Global Head – Salesforce Business Unit, Coforge, said, “We are excited to inaugurate our independent office facility here in Hyderabad and assimilate our diversified business functions under one roof. The city and adjoining areas are known for their great talent offering. Therefore, we have chosen the Hyderabad operation as our center of excellence for Low Code/No Code (LCNC) application development on Pega & Appian platforms, Salesforce and digital horizontal. We feel proud and thrilled as the new office is a reaffirmation of our growth and commitment to the country.”

Emphasizing the center of excellence for Low Code/No Code (LCNC) application development, Suresh Jagannathan, COO, Digital Process Automation, Coforge added, “Low-code No-code technologies are a major driver of our hyper-growth in Coforge. LCNC technologies greatly shorten the time to market for our customers. We continue to invest in LCNC technologies like Pega, Appian, OutSystems, Mendix, etc., and Hyderabad becomes the primary destination of our investments in LCNC.”