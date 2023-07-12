Compass to host its conclave for channel partners of West Bengal.

COMPASS Conclave, a remarkable gathering that will unite the most influential channel partners of West Bengal. This extraordinary event  will encompass  channel partners from all 23 districts, over 200 cities and towns  and more  than 250 pin  codes  across the state. The  invited  channel partners collectively represent  80% of the IT market, encompassing  a diverse mix of sub-distributors, retailers, VARS  and SI partners  in West Bengal  – a vibrant and fast- evolving  state with a population of 110 million.

Set against the backdrop of a luxurious  5-star property  in Kolkata, this two-day conclave will take place on August 25th and 26th , 2023. We embark  on a journey to shape a new  digital  era, foster collaboration , and drive success in the dynamic realm of IT

In the current market scenario, the channel is apprehensive about future growth, vision, stability, scalability, and profitability. As a responsible association, we need to partnered with OEM / ND /RD to boost channel morale, confidence, and energize them. We have named our conclave “IT KA MAHAKUMBH” because we believe that our IT industry is the nectar of immortality, and the channel represents the quest for transcendence. It is a time for seekers to come together, celebrate their faith, and experience the presence in a sacred and enchanting atmosphere

The event has been carefully curated to provide  our esteemed channel partners with the following benefits:

  • Welcome Kit.
  • Knowledge enrichment
  • Insights into future roadmap of the industry
  • Opportunities to grow revenue and profitability
  • Enhancing operational  efficiencies
  • Interaction /One to One (prior registration ) with major OEMs, NDs and vendors  under one roof
  • Networking opportunity with  300+ prominent channel partners of Bengal, enabling business expansion. ( diverse mix of sub-distributors, retailers, VARS  and SI partners)
  • Event attendance by government  officials and prominent personalities.
  • Solutions on Statutory/ Govt compliance
  • Gala Night featuring fun-filled entertainment
  • Discount Vouchers
  • Lucky Draw
  • Expanding Possibilities

