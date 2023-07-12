Compass to host its conclave for channel partners of West Bengal.

COMPASS Conclave, a remarkable gathering that will unite the most influential channel partners of West Bengal. This extraordinary event will encompass channel partners from all 23 districts, over 200 cities and towns and more than 250 pin codes across the state. The invited channel partners collectively represent 80% of the IT market, encompassing a diverse mix of sub-distributors, retailers, VARS and SI partners in West Bengal – a vibrant and fast- evolving state with a population of 110 million.

Set against the backdrop of a luxurious 5-star property in Kolkata, this two-day conclave will take place on August 25th and 26th , 2023. We embark on a journey to shape a new digital era, foster collaboration , and drive success in the dynamic realm of IT

In the current market scenario, the channel is apprehensive about future growth, vision, stability, scalability, and profitability. As a responsible association, we need to partnered with OEM / ND /RD to boost channel morale, confidence, and energize them. We have named our conclave “IT KA MAHAKUMBH” because we believe that our IT industry is the nectar of immortality, and the channel represents the quest for transcendence. It is a time for seekers to come together, celebrate their faith, and experience the presence in a sacred and enchanting atmosphere

The event has been carefully curated to provide our esteemed channel partners with the following benefits: