Consistent Infosystems redefines security with the launch of eagle series 4MP IP bullet and dome surveillance cameras

Consistent Infosystems, a provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, electronics, and home entertainment products in India is proud to unveil its latest breakthrough in surveillance technology with the introduction of “Eagle Series” 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras. Engineered to deliver unparalleled performance, reliability, and peace of mind, these cutting-edge cameras are set to revolutionize the way businesses and individuals safeguard their assets.

The 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras combine advanced features with user-friendly design, making them the ideal choice for a wide range of security applications.

Here are some of the key features that set them apart:

Crystal-clear HD video output: Equipped with high-definition video output, the 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Cameras provide crisp and detailed images, ensuring maximum clarity and visibility in all lighting conditions.

High-quality fixed lens: Designed with precision-engineered fixed lenses, these cameras offer superior image quality and sharpness, capturing every detail with stunning accuracy.

Vivid color capture: With color distance capabilities of up to 20 meters, the 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Cameras deliver vivid and lifelike color reproduction, enabling users to accurately identify subjects and objects even in low-light environments.

Advanced compatibility: Supporting ONVIF and providing access to third-party RISP (Remote Internet Surveillance Protocol), these cameras offer seamless integration with existing security systems, providing users with greater flexibility and control.

Effortless installation: Featuring PoE (Power over Ethernet) built-in functionality and supporting power input of 12V/1A, the 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Cameras streamline the installation process, eliminating the need for additional power sources and reducing setup time and complexity.

“At Consistent, we are committed to empowering our customers with innovative security solutions that offer uncompromising performance, reliability, and peace of mind,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED. “With the launch of our 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras, we are proud to continue this tradition of excellence, providing users with the tools they need to protect what matters most.”

The introduction of the 4MP IP Bullet and Dome Surveillance Cameras marks another significant milestone in Consistent ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s world.

Pricing and availability:

Consistent Infosystems’ new range of Eagle surveillance cameras – 4MP IP Bullet and Dome (Color) is available across the length & breadth of the country through Consistent branches. Price starts from INR 1,950