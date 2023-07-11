CredAble and Supertron forge alliance to help small businesses achieve Financial Inclusion

Supertron, one of the leading IT hardware and mobility distributors in the country has announced a partnership with CredAble, India’s leading FinTech platform providing working capital and supply chain finance solutions, to offer their innovative digital platform to all Business Partners of Supertron.

Through this collaboration, CredAble and Supertron will deliver innovative financial solutions to Supertron’s business partners – which are mostly small businesses (SMEs and MSMEs) – a segment that remains largely ignored by traditional finance providers.

Ram Kewalramani, the Co-founder and Managing Director of CredAble, expressed his excitement about partnering with Supertron and extending the benefits of the platform to their business partners. He stated, “We strongly believe that access to flexible financing is essential for businesses to thrive, and we are proud to join forces with Supertron to support the growth and success of businesses across India. Through this partnership, we aim to provide a comprehensive suite of innovative financing solutions to help businesses unlock their full potential and achieve their goals.”

CredAble’s platform offers flexible, transparent financing solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of each business. It also offers a range of features designed to help businesses digitalize their operations and aid in business decision making to bolster growth, such as digital invoicing, payables management, receivables management, and a Tally connector.

Nirmal Kumar Meharia, Chief Financial Officer of Supertron, is equally delighted to partner with CredAble says, “We believe that CredAble’s range of financing options and features will be invaluable to our business partners, helping them manage their cash flow and optimize their operations for sustained growth. Our collaboration with CredAble reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses across India. We are confident that our partnership with CredAble will help our partners achieve their business goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

CredAble’s state-of-the-art digital credit underwriting and financing platform provides a range of financing options and features designed to help businesses manage their cash flow and optimize their operations.