CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy

CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Private Limited (‘Bridge To India’), a leading renewable energy consulting and knowledge services provider to financial and corporate clients globally.

Bridgae To India provides its clients 360-degree insights into the renewable energy market founded on deep domain expertise and a comprehensive set of databases and tools.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL said, “Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide. The acquisition of Bridge To India, with its positioning and expertise in the space, will strengthen our bouquet of offerings spanning sustainability services and decarbonisation. The transaction underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainable growth.”

Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Bridge To India said, “Bridge To India has built its vantage in the renewables sector with more than a decade of consulting experience, strong research coverage and market connect. Being part of CRISIL will further enhance value to clients through adoption of global best practices.”

The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and expected to close in the next three months.