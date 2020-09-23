Accenture to acquire N3 to help clients drive sales growth in a virtual environment

Read Article

Accenture has agreed to acquire N3, a tech-driven sales and demand-generation firm, that helps clients drive sales growth in an increasingly virtual environment. The acquisition adds approximately 2,200 employees to Accenture globally, along with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

N3’s unique model of specialized sales talent — across complex areas like cloud, software platforms and 5G networks — is supported by cloud-based, AI/ML technology that enables smarter, more efficient customer interactions and sales conversions. With Accenture’s SynOps platform, these combined capabilities could offer a client the ability to aggregate millions of interaction points into actionable insights that drive sales growth.

“Increasingly, B2B buyers expect the same ‘Amazon-like’ interactions they experience as consumers when purchasing far more complex services — a trend that’s only accelerated in the current pandemic,” said Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “N3 provides the perfect combination of skilled talent and technology to remove barriers and better influence purchasing decisions at critical stages.”

Founded in 2004, N3 serves many of the world’s leading brands, such as Microsoft, Cisco and SAP. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional locations including Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the U.K.

“We were drawn to Accenture, in large part, due to the growth opportunity– as far as developing talent, advancing capabilities and joining a company with strengths and values that complement our own,” said Jeff Laue, founder and chief executive officer of N3. “Together, our capabilities provide a differentiated, data-driven approach that companies can use to sharpen their sales focus and deliver on the ambition of sustainable growth.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com