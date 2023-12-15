Dassault Systèmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS for Online Purchase in India

Dassault Systèmes announced the availability of SOLIDWORKS for online purchase in India. Designed to meet the requirements of individuals engaged in professional work, hobbies, and do-it-yourself projects who aim to transform their creative concepts into reality, the SOLIDWORKS online offers provide them with a comprehensive set of tools and resources to unlock the full potential of their imagination.

These offers are browser-based and powered by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, offering secure access anytime to the latest catalogue of apps:

For Makers and Hobbyists

3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers is an innovative suite of software tools for people who are passionate about creating and designing. With this offer, users get the capabilities they need to create amazing designs, plus access to the Madein3D community to connect with fellow makers and share their work, tips and tricks.

For Companies

The SOLIDWORKS Cloud offer is a browser-based 3D design and lifecycle management solution for product developers, mechanical designers and engineers. It enables them to easily design complex components with smart workflows.

For Students

SOLIDWORKS Cloud Apps for Students elevate design and conceptualisation skills to new heights. SOLIDWORKS Education, now enhanced by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform’s artificial intelligence and design guidance, has expanded its offerings. This package introduces a suite of seamlessly integrated cloud applications, accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Purchasing SOLIDWORKS online offers a myriad of advantages for users. One of the key benefits is the immediate access it provides to the solution, enabling users to commence their projects without delay. Additionally, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers direct support and a personalised learning journey, ensuring a seamless and efficient start for users. The convenience of cloud-based offers allows users to access SOLIDWORKS anytime and from anywhere. The flexible subscription options cater to the diverse needs of teams, regardless of their size. Moreover, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform prioritises user convenience through multiple secure payment options, ensuring a hassle-free and secure transaction experience.