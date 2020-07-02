Dell Technologies in India introduces Precision 5550, the smallest and lightest mobile workstation

Read Article

Dell Technologies has launched new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India starts at Rs.1,29,999, excluding GST.

The Dell Precision 5000 series support graphics and data intensive workloads, packing performance into the industry’s smallest and thinnest 39.6 cm or 15 inch mobile workstation1 design. Developed for professional creators and engineers, it features a stunning 4-sided InfinityEdge 16:10 aspect ratio display, and a top bezel infrared camera for maximum screen real estate and an improved video conferencing experience. The Precision family of workstations deliver maximum performance with professional processors, graphics, feature massive memory and expansive storage options.

The minimized footprint, borders and bezels offer an enhanced viewing experience. It perfectly balances power, style and mobility in a beautifully-designed thin and light package weighing 1.84 kilograms2 with a 92% display/body ratio. With the latest 10th Gen Intel Core and Xeon(up to 8-cores) processors combined with up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (4GB) graphics; the Precision 5550 workstation can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation & analysis, rendering etc. with ease.

The Precision 5550 comes with Dell Optimizer for Precision software – the AI-based performance optimizer software that automatically tunes the workstation using machine learning, delivering ExpressResponse for optimized application performance and ExpressCharge for faster battery charging.

Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said, “Customers across industries with design intensive workloads will find value in the Precision 5550 mobile workstations. From fast rendering to detailed visualizations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, with the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features, Creative users across industries will appreciate this workstation.”

The Precision 5550 compliments the broader Dell Precision workstation portfolio, built for professionals across Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Architecture Engineering & Construction, Banking and Financial Services industries.

Dell has reengineered its industry-leading Precision workstation portfolio, designed to handle demanding workloads like intensive graphics processing, data analysis and CAD modelling. With smaller footprints, sleek designs, and thermal innovations, the new Precision mobile workstations deliver increased performance and ISV certifications with professional graphics from NVIDIA and the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® and Xeon® processors.

The newly refreshed 3000, 5000 and 7000 Precision mobile workstations series ensures power seekers can create and crunch data on-the-go. The refreshed tower and rack workstations can run complex applications such as interactive design, analysis, data science, artificial intelligence and VR/AR and are ideal for workspaces of different styles and sizes.

Pricing and availability

·

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com