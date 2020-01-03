Dell Technologies launches PCs and Displays with 5G, AI at CES 2020

Dell Technologies has unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios to help people innovate, collaborate and accomplish more in the next decade. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and innovative design, the latest Dell Technologies’ PCs and displays make work and play more seamless, intelligent and enjoyable.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled. What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group.

“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies. Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies,” said Tom Mainelli, Group Vice President, Devices and Consumer, IDC.

Dell today introduced the Latitude 9000 series, designed with the finest details in mind to be smaller and thinner than ever before, with a larger display and a superior experience. The new Latitude 9510 delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours2, 5G-ready design3, powerful audio features and intelligent solutions that increase productivity.

Dell today introduced the new XPS 13, redesigned to achieve the most premium and superior computing experience with the finest materials, smaller and thinner profile and a larger display. Elegantly crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 has a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.

Dell Technologies today launched Dell Cinema Guide, a one-stop-shop for searching streaming entertainment. Windows users can download the app; quickly and easily find television shows and movies across more than 200 streaming services within one simple content guide.