Dell’s Ajay Kaul joins AWS as India States & Local Govt. Leader

Ajay Kaul, one of Indian IT’s most senior leaders, has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) as India States & Local Govt. Leader. Prior to AWS, Ajay was working with Dell as Director and GM, Head Government Business, Dell Technologies.

Ajay has more than 20 years of fabulous experience in the IT Industry covering P&L Management, Strategy Alignment, Customer & Partner Connect, People Development, Effective GTM Execution and has proven skills in sustained business predictability & execution. Ajay is one of the most well known professionals in the Indian IT industry, and has spoken at several industry forums as a thought leader.

