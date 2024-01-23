DNIF HYPERCLOUD unveils new capabilities providing upgraded features for streamlined threat detection and analysis in 2024

DNIF HYPERCLOUD announces its first feature-packed application updates of 2024. The upgrade introduces features designed to empower security professionals in addressing real-world threats, providing enhanced collaboration, streamlined analysis, and improved incident response.

As artificial intelligence and technological advancements continue to take over the world, a recent survey has revealed that cyber-attacks and threats are currently the biggest risks faced by Indian organizations. The recent cyber attack in India was against the e-Nagarpalika portal of Madhya Pradesh, where the data of people living in 413 cities was compromised. The cyber attack brought to light how smaller government portals have low security but highly sensitive data.

The latest update, dated January 2023 is as follows:

1) Advanced Dashboard Privacy Settings:

In a significant move towards enhancing collaboration and fortifying cybersecurity practices, this feature introduces a thoughtful categorization of dashboards into public and private categories.

Public dashboards foster a collective approach within the Security Operations Center (SOC), promoting seamless collaboration among team members. On the other hand, private dashboards empower users to selectively share sensitive information, ensuring that critical data reaches the right personnel. Additionally, view-only access not only facilitates controlled information dissemination but also safeguards against unauthorized modifications, promoting a secure and collaborative cybersecurity environment.

2) Effortless Data Filtering Across Pages:

With an emphasis on user empowerment, DNIF HYPERCLOUD introduces the ability to tailor views effortlessly across various pages, such as Dashboards, Cases, and Workbooks. This feature enables security professionals to customize their analysis based on specific criteria, fostering a more personalized and efficient investigative experience. Whether aligning views with a particular investigation or adapting to a specific context, this enhancement aims to improve the relevance of the information presented, contributing to a more intuitive and user-centric cybersecurity workflow.

3) Readable Logs, Happy Users: A Pretty Search Experience

In a bid to prioritize user experience, DNIF HYPERCLOUD transforms the log exploration landscape with a visually enhanced log event presentation in search results. This aesthetically pleasing view improves the legibility of raw log data, making it easier for cybersecurity professionals to read and comprehend information. By providing a more user-friendly and efficient log exploration experience, this feature ensures that security analysts can derive insights effortlessly during threat analysis, ultimately enhancing the overall effectiveness of cybersecurity efforts.

4) Swift Analysis: Quick Filters and Aggregates at Your Fingertips

The January 2024 application update introduces swift analysis capabilities, empowering cybersecurity professionals to navigate through information swiftly and efficiently. With the ability to add fields to filters and aggregate functions seamlessly while exploring search results, this feature enhances the flexibility of data analysis. By offering quick access to filters and aggregates, users can perform in-depth analysis with greater ease, optimizing their investigative workflows and bolstering the speed and efficacy of cybersecurity response efforts.

5) Connected Contexts: Stream-Based Workbook Management

In a move to streamline log event management and foster a more connected cybersecurity environment, DNIF HYPERCLOUD focuses on ensuring a seamless user experience, providing connected contexts for improved log data understanding. By enhancing the legibility of raw log data, this feature contributes to a more user-friendly log exploration experience during threat investigations, ultimately supporting cybersecurity professionals in their mission to safeguard digital assets.

6) Query Economics: Anticipate Query Costs for Optimal Search Performance

Addressing the evolving needs of cybersecurity professionals, the January 2024 update introduces Query Economics – a feature enabling users to preview the volume of data before executing a query. This capability aids in crafting precise queries tailored to the desired scope, ensuring optimal search performance. By anticipating query costs, users can focus on relevant data subsets without unnecessary scans, leading to more targeted and efficient cybersecurity analysis.

Speaking about the new update, Mr. Shomiron Das Gupta, Founder of DNIF HYPERCLOUD, expresses the company’s commitment to addressing the modern threat: “Our mission is to empower cybersecurity professionals with tools that not only meet the demands of today’s threats but anticipate the challenges of tomorrow. With these upgrades, we aim to provide an array of solutions for a resilient and proactive cybersecurity approach.”