Genesys to Acquire Radarr Technologies, Unifying the Customer Experience Like Never Before

Genesys announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Radarr Technologies, a leading AI-based social and digital listening, analytics, and consumer engagement company. By combining the comprehensive public social media capabilities within the Radarr Technologies solution with the all-in-one Genesys Cloud platform, Genesys will empower organisations to unify the customer experience (CX) like never before, helping them create proactive, prescriptive engagement built to drive loyalty in the AI economy.

People around the world, especially digital natives, are using public social media channels to connect with businesses as an alternative to traditional service channels. Using public social feeds or direct messaging, they expect brands to turn these inquiries for service, support and information into meaningful experiences. With Radarr Technologies capabilities, Genesys will help organisations meet customers on the social channels of their choice so they can engage with them as naturally as they do with family and friends through rich social media-based experiences that are easy, contextual and personalised.

Following the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025i, Genesys will use Radarr Technologies social media insights as a critical source for its 360-degree customer view fueling Genesys AI. Genesys will be able to further connect attitudinal, sentiment and interaction data from across the CX continuum and provide the industry’s most comprehensive depth of consumer engagement touchpoints. Organisations using Radarr Technologies capabilities on Genesys Cloud will be freed from the silos and limitations that prevent them from delivering personalised experiences wherever their customers are by harnessing new insights and capabilities to create loyalty and gain a competitive edge.

“As consumers increasingly turn to social media platforms to connect with brands for support, these channels become a crucial and largely untapped opportunity for organisations to engage with customers and glean valuable business insights,” said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman. “Once the capabilities of Radarr Technologies are integrated into Genesys Cloud, Genesys can accelerate its transformation of the CX industry by helping organisations further connect every touchpoint into the end-to-end customer experience.”

To manage their social media presence, most organisations today rely on point solutions that are often disconnected from other customer engagement systems and departments. This can leave them struggling to identify issues, analyse insights and act on what matters most, resulting in fractured customer experiences and missed opportunities to drive business results. Through the integration of Radarr Technologies, Genesys Cloud customers will gain direct access to new conversation streams from public social media posts across multiple platforms, including Apple App Store, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Google Play, Google My Business and more. When combined with the Genesys Cloud platform’s voice and digital offerings, including its leading private social media messaging solutions, organisations will have unmatched capabilities to listen to their customers on these channels and turn these inquiries into loyalty-building conversations.

​Using the response engine capabilities of Radarr Technologies with Genesys Cloud, the combined solutions will empower agents by giving them holistic customer journey context and tools that enable them to connect with customers on their preferred social channels, whether responding to inquiries on public feeds or direct messaging. Additionally, the differentiated AI-powered Multilingual Sentiment Models within the Radarr Technologies solution will further strengthen the natural language processing (NLP) of the Genesys Cloud platform. This will expand organisations’ ability to detect regional slang and colloquialisms across more than 100 languages, including the top 10 spoken worldwide and more than 40 Asian languages and dialects. This allows organisations to better understand customer sentiment for enhanced ability to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

“Organisations have struggled to tap into the potential that social media can play in delivering differentiated customer experiences — Genesys is now in a better position to change that,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, McGee-Smith Analytics. “Connecting these public feeds with the orchestration of the customer journey will provide companies not only a more holistic understanding of consumer behaviour and sentiment, but the tools to take action through more enhanced personalisation and engagement. In adding Radarr Technologies capabilities to Genesys Cloud, the company recognises the rising importance global enterprises are placing on social interaction management and analytics to achieve a complete unification of the customer experience.”