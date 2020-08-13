Dotpe enables contactless ordering in partnership with McDonald’s India (North & East)

Read Article

A technology startup, DotPe provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to restaurants and F&B brands. By offering its QR code and WhatsApp based SCAN-ORDER-PAY solution with direct communication & digital ordering management technology, it can assist restaurants to ensure streamlined business operations while following the social distancing norms and make customers feel safe through minimal human intervention while ordering and settling their bill. As part of its association with McDonald’s India – North and East, DotPe has placed QR code across all key restaurants, whereas the store managers will be guiding the customers on how to use it.

Customers can scan the QR code prominently displayed in the restaurants from their mobile phones and can view the menu through their phone browsers just like an e-commerce catalogue. The customers can order from the catalogue while remaining seated and can make the payment through the phone using any medium including UPI, PayTM, Google Pay or Card. The order-related communication will further take place over the customer’s WhatsApp number, from the WhatsApp business account of McDonald’s. Once the order is ready, customers can simply pick up their order from the counter as takeaway or dine-in in the restauranShailaz Nag, Co-Founder and CEO, DotPe said, “Since social distancing is the new normal, customer safety remains the prime importance for every restaurant and brand. By using our QR Code & WhatsApp based Scan Order Pay solution, customers can avoid multiple human interventions, maintain social distancing norms and safety while dining in and/or ordering takeaways. We are quite thrilled to team up with McDonald’s. We are confident in seeing significant business upticks, given the relevance of our solution to the current times.’’

Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India), said, “Our priority is ensuring the safety of our customers and providing a safe, yet convenient experience, whether it is dine-in or take away. With DotPe’s Scan-Order-Pay technology, we are committed to providing a safe and contactless experience to our customers.”

Currently used by prominent food & beverages chains, DotPe envisions onboarding 1 million merchants over the next few months to leverage its contactless dining solution and revolutionise retail and dining in the country.

