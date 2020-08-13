Israel’s Coralogix expands Its India operations with AWS Regional Server Support

Read Article

Israel based Coralogix, provider of leading ML-powered log analytics and monitoring solution, today announced a strategic expansion into India to provide its customers with its first local Amazon Web Services (AWS) regional server support and data storage capabilities. By localizing data, Coralogix will help customers meet compliance requirements for India’s new data privacy laws and dramatically improve service performance. Coralogix is also rolling out an onsite team to provide comprehensive sales and customer success support to India-based companies.

“With today’s strategic move, we are proactively addressing new Indian data privacy laws scheduled to take effect in 2021 by providing Coralogix customers with a solution well ahead of most of our competitors,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-Founder, Coralogix. “When the new laws are enacted, we anticipate a profound sense of urgency for companies who fall under domestic compliance rules to store their data locally and avoid being penalized for non-compliance.”

Cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology companies that collect user data will be most notably affected by these new laws and stand to benefit from today’s expansion announcement. Several regional brands operating within these industries have already signed on as Coralogix customers including Postman, Jupiter Money, BookMyShow and more.

“Coralogix gives us a highly customizable SIEM solution that addresses the very specific needs of our FinTech environment,” said Jayesh Sidhwani, Vice President-Engineering, Jupiter Money.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com