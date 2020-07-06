Drone startup TropoGo collaborates with Avianco Technologies

Read Article

TropoGo, a Deep-Tech drone start-up has partnered with Avianco Technologies to offer integrated Risk & Insurance services to Avianco Customers.

Drones are Digital 4.0 technologies and the adoption has greatly increased primarily because of the perceived benefits across multiple sectors like Agriculture, Survey, Security and Healthcare to start with. Recent permission by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) &multiple State Governments to conduct Beyond Visual Line sight drone delivery experiments has opened up new possibilities.

This collaboration is aimed towards Understanding, Analyzing & Quantifying the both opportunity &risk of integrating drones into mainstream operations in India.

Commenting on the new partnership, Sandipan Sen, Founder of TropoGo says, “During Covid, we have seen an increasing demand of drones which can be termed as a turning point for the drone market not only in India, but globally. This partnership will help both TropoGo & Avianco to co-innovate; Avianco have deep expertise in unmanned operations and we bring our Risk expertise to the table. We are convinced, the insights will accelerate regulatory acceptance and will help Indian Drone Ecosystem.”

Understating the importance of technology, Shravan Vatambeti, Founder & CEO, Avianco Technologies says, “TropoGo and Avianco will bring seamless integration and superior user experience to Indian Drone Pilots.”

He further added, with detailed access of flight path, drone health, traffic congestion and various other parameters TropoGo can Co-innovate along with their Insurance partners to come up with comprehensive Risk & Fit for purpose Insurance Products of future.

