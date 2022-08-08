Druva introduces Data Resiliency Guarantee of up to $10 mn

Druva Inc. introduced the industry’s most comprehensive data resiliency guarantee and the only program backed by the reliability, security, and availability of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud. The Druva Data Resiliency Guarantee, made possible by Druva’s leading SaaS-based data protection solution and best-in-class service level agreements (SLAs), provides up to $10 million in coverage and guarantees the security, immutability, and availability of customers’ data. In adopting the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, customers can now gain even more confidence that they are protected against a wide variety of data loss and downtime events across five key risk categories: cyber, human, application, operation, and environmental.

Cyber attacks and ransomware continue to pose a significant threat to business, however, organizations, and their critical data, face myriad challenges outside of these external threats. Insider threats and under-trained staff are significant factors in cyber events, while the rising adoption of SaaS business tools increases the potential risk and impact of unplanned outages. Further, as the scope of global climate change continues to expand, business data will only become more susceptible to natural disasters. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud offers robust coverage designed to meet today’s evolving business landscape; whether it’s providing high levels of uptime, protecting data from unauthorized user access, or ensuring continuous, successful backups readily available for recovery, Druva’s enterprise-grade SaaS platform offers an unmatched level of protection and peace of mind.

“Ransomware protection alone isn’t enough to satisfy the pressures, challenges, and speed of modern businesses,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder, and CEO, Druva. “Protecting data from outside attackers should be table stakes at this point but most vendors are simply unable to make stronger commitments given the limitations of their business models. In contrast, our SaaS model offers complete control over the various technology functions and the ability for our team to manage the entire customer experience. Others might guarantee certain protections or performance but we have taken this a step further by expanding our terms, extending our coverage against all five risks with five SLAs, and clearly defining comprehensive coverage for customers – all backed by up to $10 million.”

A Guarantee With Unmatched Breadth and Depth

The Druva Data Resiliency Guarantee is an expansion of the company’s existing limitations of liability and provides up to $10 million in coverage, enabling qualifying customers to protect against a wide variety of data loss and downtime events across five categories of risk, made possible by best-in-class SLAs:

100% Confidentiality SLA to guarantee customer data stored in backups will not be compromised (i.e. malicious and unauthorized access) as a result of a security incident

100% Immutability SLA to guarantee backups will not be deleted, encrypted, or otherwise changed as a result of a cyber attack

99% Reliability SLA guaranteeing successful backup services

99.999% Durability SLA to ensure successful backups will be recoverable

Up to 99.5% Availability SLA to maximize uptime

“There’s little doubt of the role data protection can play in strengthening business continuity, but enterprises are currently focusing a majority of their resources minimizing the risks of ransomware and cyber attacks specifically,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President, IDC. “Druva is aiming to offer protection against five key risk categories, and guarantee it behind their cloud-native architecture, which presents organizations a very interesting offer to consider.”

The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is a cloud-native, SaaS-based platform for unified data security, protection, and recovery. Because it is a cloud-native solution managed and maintained by Druva, the company has complete control over the various technology components that deliver customer services. By contrast, other organizations that rely on customers to manage their solutions (on-premises or cloud-based) have limited control and visibility limited to control and visibility and thus can only provide limited guarantees.

Powering the Next Generation of Data Resiliency for Partners and Customers

BuildGroup is a San Francisco-based general contracting company that takes on all aspects of construction from structural design and foundations to interiors and finish work.

“After conducting an extensive evaluation of data protection solutions, we had no doubt Druva was the best of breed and the right technology for our growing team,” said Adam Kailian, IT Manager, BuildGroup. “In addition to proven TCO savings and the only mature SaaS delivery model, Druva has put an exceptional system in place that ensures our data isn’t just protected from cyber attackers, it’s resilient from almost anything that might come our way. The Druva Data Resiliency Guarantee gives us the peace of mind that no one else could.”

Softcat is a leading provider of IT infrastructure to corporate and public sectors based in the UK, supporting thousands of customers with more than 200 partners and vendors.

“Business continuity and data resilience are crucial to all our customers, a reality that has been highlighted by the recent surge in malicious activity and the subsequent examples of ransomware attacks,” said Tim Jeans, Solutions Sales Director, Softcat. “There are a number of factors to take into account in mitigating the associated risks and a solution capable of providing holistic protection, let alone guaranteeing it, like the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, will put our customers in an outstanding position to protect their businesses.”