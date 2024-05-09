Responsive Unveils AI-Powered Strategic Response Management Platform to Drive Faster Revenue Growth

Responsive, the leader in Strategic Response Management (SRM) software, unveiled the industry’s first SRM platform at the Forrester B2B Summit North America, taking place May 5-9, 2024 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. The AI-powered Responsive Platform enables organisations to seamlessly collaborate and confidently respond to RFPs, bids, security questionnaires, sustainability assessments and other information requests so they can win more deals while mitigating business risk and improving the employee experience.

Addressing the response challenge

Today, companies are facing a rapidly growing influx of information requests that have expanded beyond traditional bids and security questionnaires to DEI policies, sustainability practices, ad hoc information requests and more. Most organisations aren’t equipped to handle the increased volume and complexity due to content that is decentralised across multiple systems, often out-of-date, and in the heads of countless subject matter experts throughout the organisation. The pressure on companies is evident with deals, revenue and retention at risk.

Organisations embracing Strategic Response Management dramatically improve the ability of their teams to quickly and accurately respond to a wide array of information requests from customers, prospects, and partners.

Introducing the Responsive Platform

The Responsive Platform, which centralises an organisation’s most current, compelling, customer-facing information, is engineered around five core services and a Responsive AI layer that powers products built on top of them:

Core platform services:

⦁ Content management to ensure a single source of accurate, trusted content.

⦁ Project management to establish tasks and automate workflow using AI.

⦁ Collaboration to streamline input, iterations, and permissions based on role.

⦁ Content accessibility that allows users to extend the power of the platform to access information directly from the apps they’re in everyday.

⦁ Business intelligence to track revenue, win rates, and emerging trends and opportunities, enabling better decision making.

Products:

⦁ Response Projects: Responsive AI automatically prepopulates new RFPs with “best of” answers from previous RFP responses and also supports collaborative workflows so users can deliver winning responses to bids and questionnaires, and other information requests.

⦁ LookUp: Empowers customer-facing teams to find the right answers — right away — directly from the productivity apps where they work.

⦁ Profile Center: Enables organisations to securely share risk assessments, compliance credentials, data sheets and more through public “trust centers” or private profiles.

⦁ Proposal Builder: Helps teams cross the finish line faster by enabling sellers to quickly personalise, send and track sales proposals, SOWs, and more.

⦁ Requirements Analysis: Uses AI-powered document analysis tools to analyse requests with extensive requirements and rapidly make go/no go decisions.

⦁ Request Projects: Simplifies technology vendor sourcing and selection by allowing teams to create and issue RFPs/RFIs and select their vendor of choice with tools that improve analysis and scoring.

AI has always been at the forefront of the Responsive Platform and continues to elevate the way in which Responsive helps customers drive greater efficiency, quality, personalisation, and insights for every response. Today Responsive released Ask Responsive, available in Beta, to enable existing AI Assistant users to get fingertip access to trusted content, harnessing the power of AI-generated responses delivered through an interactive chat guide.

“We have increased revenue and win rates without adding to the team because of the efficiency, trust, and collaboration we are driving with Responsive AI,” said Andrew Mersman, Senior Director of Solution Consulting at Netsmart. “What used to take 5 minutes now takes 38 seconds, enabling us to win better and faster while responding to 63 percent more RFPs.”

“We are committed to continuously innovating the Responsive Platform to empower growth-oriented companies to meet — and exceed — their evolving business needs. Our deep engineering expertise in AI positions us well to deliver exceptional value to our customers as their Strategic Response Management partner of choice,” said AJ Sunder, Chief Product and Information Officer at Responsive.

Responsive announces new Seismic partnership.

Responsive also announced a new strategic partnership with Seismic, the global leader in enablement, which has integrated its technology with the Responsive Platform, allowing companies to manage key workflows that help drive revenue. To learn more about the partnership, visit the Seismic + Responsive integration page or register for a Seismic City Tour.

“Today’s deals are more competitive than ever before. Ensuring teams across the GTM organisation have the most accurate, personalised content at their fingertips is critical to increasing their productivity and win rates. We’re excited to partner with Responsive to create a more integrated technology stack for our customers, “said Toby Carrington, Chief Business Officer, Seismic.

“At a technology organisation like Teradata where there is constant change, it’s critical to be able to point people to a library of resources that is current and accurate. The Seismic integration with Responsive gives us the confidence that when we share customer-facing content, we’re providing consistent messaging that reflects the latest and greatest that we have to offer to our current and future customers,” said Joseph Ayala, Director, Proposal Development Center, Teradata.

With nearly 2,000 customers and thousands of users who have managed more than $500B in opportunities through it, the Responsive Platform is quickly becoming the must-have go-to-market SaaS solution for growth-oriented companies where every response counts.