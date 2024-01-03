EKA Mobility & GreenCell Mobility sign MoU to roll out 1000 electric buses

EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles & technology company (with Mitsui Co., Ltd. & VDL Groep as equity partners), and GreenCell Mobility, a leading player in the electric mass mobility space, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under this collaboration, EKA Mobility will supply GreenCell Mobility with 1000 intercity electric buses in 12-meter and 13.5-meter category, in the next few years. EKA Mobility and GreenCell Mobility are committed to working closely together to drive positive change in the global automobile sector by producing industry leading electric buses to transform public transportation.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, emphasised the strategic synergy, saying, “Our collaboration with GreenCell Mobility is strategically positioned to usher in a cleaner, more sustainable future through electric mass transportation. Public transportation, especially the intercity bus transportation is the primary mode of transport for more than 50% of Indians. Electrification of public transportation will pave the way for cleaner air, quieter streets, more efficient, convenient, safer, and cost-effective travel for all. At EKA, we are committed to developing sustainable, environmentally conscious, and profitable products. By combining our expertise, we hope to set new standards in the commercial electric mobility, contributing considerably to the nation’s sustainability objectives.”

In response to the MoU signing, Mr. Devndra Chawla, MD & CEO of GreenCell Mobility, commented, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with EKA Mobility, a leader in the electric vehicle domain. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the market but also significantly aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable mobility. At GreenCell mobility as market leaders, we are setting a new benchmark in the industry. Our combined efforts are poised to transform public transportation, offering a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solution. This initiative is a significant stride towards our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and it underscores our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens up and are committed to leading the charge in the evolution of electric mobility.”

EKA Mobility shall be responsible for supply, sales, and service of these buses, along with delivering quality certification reports to ensure the highest standards in this collaborative endeavor. The supply of 1000 electric buses are expected to have a large and positive impact on our environment. The associated figures illustrate the potential benefits, estimating annual fuel cost savings of Rs 70 crores and the avoidance of 120 lakh gallons of diesel, which is equivalent to growing 15 lakh trees. Furthermore, an estimated 6 lakh individuals will benefit every day from an improved and sustainable public transit infrastructure. Overall, this initiative is expected to result in a projected saving of 32400 Tonnes of CO2 emissions, greatly contributing to the reduction of tailpipe emissions and building a cleaner, more sustainable future.

This collaboration underscores major national and worldwide initiatives towards sustainability, recognising the critical need for cleaner and more environmentally friendly transportation options. EKA Mobility and GreenCell Mobility’s collaborative initiatives represent an important step towards a greener India and a cleaner world.

EKA Mobility is one of the commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the Government of India’s Auto PLI policy. EKA is one of the only Indian companies offering end-to-end design, manufacturing & technology of electric new energy commercial vehicles from scratch in India.

The company has set up a state-of-the-art research, development, engineering & innovation center in Pune, Maharashtra, and has significantly grown its order book, with more than 700 electric buses and 5000+ electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline. All these vehicles will be completely designed & manufactured in India, at EKA’s proposed & existing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In last two years, the company has introduced electric city bus, staff carrier & school bus, 9-meter hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus, and is now all set to enter the last mile delivery with its range of e-LCVs designed & customised to suit Indian customers and businesses.