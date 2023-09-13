FireMon Partners with Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd to Expand Presence in India and Launches 5-City Roadshow

FireMon, the leading network security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, has today announced its strategic partnership with Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in the Network Security in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in FireMon’s expansion strategy within the Indian market and reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the region.

According to Mr. Hiren Shah, National Enterprise Sales Manager at Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. , “Our collaboration with FireMon aligns seamlessly with Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. ‘s mission to offer our Partners end-to-end security solutions. FireMon’s potential to revolutionise how businesses approach network security management is impressive. We eagerly anticipate working closely with FireMon to introduce their innovative offerings to the Indian market.”

The partnership signifies FireMon’s dedication to furthering its footprint in India as Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. becomes the second distributor to facilitate the introduction and distribution of its advanced network security management solutions to new and diverse markets.

To kickstart this joint effort and introduce FireMon’s solutions to Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. ’s partner ecosystem, they will embark on a dynamic five-city roadshow across the region, covering major technology hubs including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Kicking off on the 15th September 2023 in Mumbai, the series of events will provide an exclusive platform for industry resellers, to gain insights into FireMon’s comprehensive NSPM solutions and understand how they can bolster their customers’ security posture in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Teaming up with Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. signifies a crucial stride in our efforts to expand FireMon’s impact within India. As organisations grapple with mounting cybersecurity challenges, our collaboration with Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. equips us to effectively address the escalating demand for robust network security management solutions. The roadshow provides an exciting opportunity to directly engage with some of the largest resellers in the region, showcase our expertise, and illustrate how FireMon can be a transformative force in fortifying their customers’ cybersecurity strategies,” said Pratap Mondal, SAARC Country Manager at FireMon.

The appointment of Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. as a value-added distributor seamlessly aligns with FireMon’s commitment to providing comprehensive and inventive solutions to its customers. By leveraging Satcom Infotech Pvt.Ltd. ‘s established network and expertise, FireMon aims to support businesses across diverse sectors in enhancing their security measures and proactively countering cyber threats.