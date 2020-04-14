Fuji Xerox enhances business automation solutions with DocuSign partnership

Read Article

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific has partnered with DocuSign, the global leader in the eSignature market, to deliver DocuSign’s industry leading eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions to the APAC market.. This partnership will see Fuji Xerox develop its direct sales and implementation services for the APAC region.

DocuSign’s Contract Lifecycle Management solution digitizes the entire lifecycle of contract execution, before and after signing, featuring a flexible, configurable workflow that allows users to automate even the most complex agreement processes. Implemented together, eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions allow users to expedite contract approvals securely and offers them a true digital contract experience with encrypted and secure digital signing.

The solutions offer multiple advantages over manual processes, including reduced legal costs, location flexibility, easy contract renewal, reduced paper waste and improved organization-wide overviews of all current and past contract agreements.

The combined deployment of eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions also create a secure, streamlined cloud-based platform that unifies all business process. In addition, it provides track changes functionality, reducing reliance on email communications and the associated risks of managing negotiations and contracts across multiple channels.

“Fuji Xerox is an industry leader and the ideal partner for DocuSign to showcase how its software enables businesses to easily innovate old, manual paper-based processes and deploy a digital, paperless solution, from eSignature right through to contract automation and lifecycle management. We are eager to work with Fuji Xerox to spearhead a global shift to more streamlined digital models of business processes,” said Brad Newtown, Vice President at DocuSign APAC.

“The partnership with DocuSign underscores Fuji Xerox’s commitment to our customers in helping them communicate better through automation of their contracts and related documents,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. “As more businesses make the shift to digitize their business processes, Fuji Xerox is well-positioned to stay ahead of the curve on enabling our customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions to help them improve efficiency, lower operating costs and transform manual processes.”