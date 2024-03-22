G7 CR Technologies Simplifies AI Integration: Launches AI Apps Program

G7 CR Technologies announced the launch of its AI Apps Program. This innovative program empowers businesses to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by seamlessly integrating it into their existing applications within just four weeks. The program offers a fast and cost-effective way for businesses to leverage AI and gain a competitive edge. This is a great opportunity to make the application smarter, more efficient and user friendly than ever before.

Speaking on the launch, Jesintha Louis, CEO at G7 CR Technologies, said, “We are excited to introduce our AI Apps Program, which represents a significant step forward in democratising AI and making it more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Many businesses recognize the potential of AI but struggle with the complexities of implementation. Our AI Apps Program eliminates these barriers, providing a streamlined path to build and launch AI-powered solutions that deliver remarkable results.”

The company is dedicating a staggering $1 million towards engineering efforts to build use cases that will help businesses with samples to comprehend how AI can be used in their everyday business. The company intends to have 100 such use cases built & made available on G7 CR’s AI Playground.

The G7 CR’s AI Apps Program offers a comprehensive approach, guiding businesses through every step of the AI integration process:

Envision Workshops:

Our experts collaborate with clients to identify the most impactful AI use cases tailored to their specific needs and goals. Free MVP Development:

Businesses gain access to complimentary development resources to build a minimum viable product (MVP) of their AI application, allowing for quick testing and iteration. Seamless Launch: Our team provides ongoing support to ensure a smooth transition from development to production, including assistance with user interface (UI) and integration development.

“We believe that AI has the potential to transform businesses across industries, and our AI Apps Program is designed to make this transformation accessible and achievable for all. We invite businesses to join us in this exciting journey towards AI-driven innovation and growth,” added Jesintha Louis.