GajShield Infotech to organise its channel partner meet at Mangalore

GajShield Infotech has matured into one of the most recognised brands in the firewall industry by adeptly meeting the data security requirements of all its customers. It recently organised a marvellous channel partner meet at Re-cycle family Lounge in Mangalore.



GajShield’s products deliver deep threat intelligence and security know-how. They have been instrumental in safeguarding enterprises, vital government infrastructure, and other customers. They have an all-inclusive product portfolio ranging from security, data solutions and services to combat sophisticated security hazards effectively.

GajShield evaluates the growth of its channel partners at periodic intervals to ensure steady advancement and value delivery. GajShield and its distributing partners frequently organise channel partner meets to assess whether the program provides the right ecosystem for both partners and vendors. These meets bring meaningful insights on how GajShield can grow to the next level and accomplish its broader goals.

GajShield Infotech is dedicated to assisting its channel partners in providing intelligence-led security services that help end users and companies deal with cyber threats in the post-covid era. It is committed to the digital evolution and transformation of the security technology market.

GajShield’s partner meets aims to familiarise their regional partners with the wide-ranging products and solutions currently offered by GajShield. It emphasised the imperative necessity for adaptable security solutions to combat cyberattacks that continue to exploit vulnerabilities targeting individuals, communities, and the government. The partner meet seeks to empower the regional channel partners and support them on their journey to becoming security experts.

Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “We are proud to organise various channel partner meets to promote our product offerings. These meets were a great triumph, and we received incredible support from all our regional partners. Our partner ecosystem is a key contributor to the overall success of GajShield, and our channel partners ensure that GajShield Infotech can provide the best customer experience in the security industry. We always support our channel partners in growing their businesses by offering a customer-driven sales strategy. The meet at Mangalore would help us raise awareness about the need for network security solutions in the Karnataka region.”

Mr. Gautam Raj, MD, ECOMP Technology, said, “We are incredibly proud to organise this partner channel meet in partnership with GajShield Infotech, a well-known company in the network security industry. The Channel meet at Mangalore will be a game changer for our product base in network security. These Channel meets help us quickly expand our business into new markets and customer segments. Our engaging channel partner program assists us in building a community around our brand and product. Our well-run partner program is a fantastic resource for driving partner engagement, improving loyalty, and improving our revenue. We hope to boost our businesses and product lines together through this collaboration and will continue to raise awareness in the Karnataka region.”