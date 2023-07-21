GOVO launches powerful digital ad campaign, Bass ka Boss featuring Sidharth Malhotra

GOVO, a new challenger in the audio technology space, unveiled its latest digital ad campaign, titled “Bass ka Boss,” featuring its brand ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The digital ad features a unique storyline that begins with Sidharth Malhotra inviting a date to his home. Much to her amusement she discovers safety belts fastened onto the couch. The necessity of these safety measures soon becomes evident, as the extraordinary sound produced by GOVO GoBuds takes the listener on a thrilling and immersive audio journey.

This campaign, conceptualized by GOVO and Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd, has garnered significant attention and created a strong buzz. The core concept behind the “Bass ka Boss” ad films is to showcase the exceptional audio capabilities of GOVO’s products through an entertaining and engaging narrative. Through incorporating unique and quirky scenarios, the campaign effectively highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering superior sound quality and exceptional audio experiences. The innovative storytelling, unexpected twists, and involvement of Sidharth Malhotra proves to be a winning combination that successfully captures the audience’s attention and builds their interest in GOVO’s offerings.

Speaking about the campaign, Varun Poddar and Mr. Piyush Jalan, Founder and Co-Founder, GOVO said, “As a brand passionately devoted to serving the dynamic needs of young India, we have consistently championed pioneering marketing techniques that resonate well with our young audience. The collaboration with Sidharth, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of our products. GOVO devices not only deliver exceptional performance but also encourage moments of ‘tech therapy’, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life.”

GOVO’s “Bass ka Boss” campaign is a testament to the brand’s dedication to building cutting-edge audio technology and delivering outstanding bass experiences. With Sidharth Malhotra as their brand ambassador, GOVO compellingly connects with the youth of India, bringing the enchantment of immersive audio to the forefront like never before.

The film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.