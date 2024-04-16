Happiest Minds develops an innovative GenAI chatbot for Happiest Health

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, announced the new GenAI chatbot – ‘hAPPI’, developed by its Generative AI Business Services (GBS) unit for Happiest Health.

A groundbreaking Generative AI-powered chatbot, poised to redefine the way individuals engage in health and wellness knowledge conversations, hAppI represents a significant advancement in providing personalised and informative interactions for users in the healthcare domain.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, “It is a matter of great pride that our GBS unit has developed an innovative Gen AI chatbot tailored for Happiest Health. We firmly believe in the transformative potential of Gen AI for our customers and Happiest Minds’ future. Our Gen AI Business Unit has hit the ground running, already serving over 20 customers and in ongoing discussions with many more.”

Sridhar Mantha, President & CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, “In partnership with Happiest Health, we crafted India’s premier GenAI healthcare chatbot using Large Language Models, enabling interactive health advice from a vast repository of articles. This breakthrough solution, equipped with a dynamic content update system and scalable to enterprise solution demands, significantly improves user interaction while meeting Happiest Health’s strategic goals.”

Anindya Chowdhury, President and CEO, Happiest Health, said, “We are excited to present hAppI as a transformative force in the health and wellness knowledge domain. We are confident that the simplicity of hAppI will enable consumers to easily chat about health and wellness concerns and get personalised responses curated from our treasure trove of over 4000 articles based on insights shared by thousands of doctors and other experts. This will ultimately contribute to improved health outcomes and well-being for all. Notably, hAppI achieves an impressive average response time of 3-4 seconds per query, highlighting its efficiency and effectiveness in delivering timely information to users.”

Ravi Joshi, Chief Editor, Digital, Happiest Health, said, “hAppI represents a breakthrough in healthcare innovation, signaling a significant milestone in the industry’s evolution. With its advanced AI capabilities, hAppI is positioned to revolutionise the way health and wellness conversations take place, paving the way for a more streamlined and efficient experience for users. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, hAppI offers users a seamless and intuitive interface for engaging in healthcare-related discussions. Its ability to understand natural language and swiftly address user queries sets a new standard for conversational AI in the healthcare landscape.”

A trailblazer in Generative AI, Happiest Minds has strategically invested in a dedicated Generative AI business unit, enabling it to offer a comprehensive suite of services across various domains -EdTech, BFSI, Healthcare, etc. With a robust team of AI engineering experts, an extensive repository of 120+ use cases, and a track record of building tailored solutions for 20+ customers, Happiest Minds has solidified its position as a ‘Niche & Established’ player in Gen-AI Engineering Services, as recognised by Zinnov’s 2023 Zones Ratings for Digital Engineering and ER&D Services.