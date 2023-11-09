Legrand Wraps Up Successful 6-City Partner Power Summit

Legrand recently wrapped up a series of impactful Partner Power Summits across six major cities in India. The primary objective of these summits was to introduce the smart, innovative and cost-effective Linkeo DC PDU’s, specially crafted to address the specific needs of sustainable data centres. In addition to the product launch, the events served as a platform to explore the potential for growth within Legrand and offered insights on how to become part of the Partner Program. Furthermore, these gatherings unveiled the strategic roadmap for fibre optics and the introduction of field-configurable Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFPs), marking significant developments in the field. The summits were conducted in key metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune, effectively reaching diverse regions.

The Linkeo Data Centre PDU platform has been designed to meet the daily challenges encountered in data centres to facilitate deployment and maintenance, improve uptime and provide accurate monitoring while reducing human error hazards. It is based on a DCIM Agnostic and Open API platform. The Linkeo Data Centre Intelligent PDU will provide customers with the best experience, from installation to effective data measuring and management. It helps to maximise data centre efficiency by delivering security, advanced alerting, intelligence, and visibility into your power chain. It features an internal electrical busbar design, minimising materials and heat generation. This reduces the need for cooling in the data centre, thus lowering the environmental impact. Additionally, these PDUs enable real-time monitoring of energy distribution, further enhancing data centre energy efficiency.

Immersive sessions convened industry leaders, creating an environment for collaboration and the prospect of mutually advantageous partnerships. The overarching goal was to facilitate the exploration of collaborative alliances, allowing for the utilisation of each party’s technological expertise, market impact, and distribution networks. This strategic approach ultimately empowers both parties to provide ever more compelling next-generation solutions to their valued customer base.

Sanjay Motwani, Vice President – APAC; Business Head – Legrand Data Centre Solutions, India said, “We are delighted to have successfully concluded our series of Partner Power Summits across India. Legrand’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability fuels our drive to create solutions like the Linkeo DC PDU’s, tailored for environmentally responsible data centres. These summits not only highlighted our technological progress but also provided a forum for industry leaders to converge, fostering synergies, sharing insights, and pursuing collaborative ventures. The company remains resolute in its commitment to nurturing growth, anticipating a future filled with promising opportunities for both Legrand and our esteemed partners.”

Anjani Kommisetti, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Raritan and Servertech, brands of Legrand said, “The unveiling of Linkeo DC PDU’s signifies a significant milestone in our dedication to sustainable data centres. With a strong track record in PDUs, this entry-level product is poised to enhance our market presence substantially. Our Linkeo DC PDU’s stand as evidence of our unwavering commitment to state-of-the-art technology, and we’re enthusiastic about delivering these products to our valued customers. Furthermore, we’re eager to explore the potential opportunities ahead and collaborate with our partners to collectively influence the future of data centres in India.”