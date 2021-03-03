HCL Software’s cloud-native Digital Experience and Unica marketing platforms now on Google Cloud

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL Software’s Digital Experience (DX) and Unica Marketing cloud-native platforms to Google Cloud. The announcement follows the success of the initial Google and HCL Software Commerce partnership announced in June 2020.

The Google Cloud offering provides customers a cost effective and highly scalable, secure and elastic cloud deployment option with global coverage that can support deployment of HCL’s DX, Unica and Commerce cloud-native platforms. DX’s cloud-native capabilities allow customers to deploy world-class, business-critical solutions significantly faster than before. Organizations with the most complex customer marketing data depend on HCL’s integrated cloud-native Unica marketing platform to support their precision marketing at scale. The HCL Commerce cloud-native platform delivers innovative and engaging customer experiences that go beyond the transaction.

“The collaboration between HCL Software and Google Cloud will deliver significant value for customers who want to deploy DX, Unica and Commerce from Google Cloud,” said Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software. “With the support of our global implementation business partners, we can quickly deliver comprehensive experiences to any audience, putting our clients in the best position to deploy and scale with Google’s Cloud and HCL’s cloud-native solutions.”

HCL DX is used by a wide range of organizations, including financial services firms, healthcare providers and government agencies, to provide a secure and personalized business-critical digital experience that is built cloud-native at scale across their multiple channels both internally and externally. Users of HCL DX on Google Cloud can take advantage of the all-new Digital Asset Manager (DAM) and developer toolkits to drastically improve productivity. When integrated with Google’s Data Cloud and proven artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, DX solutions provide actionable insights to help organizations deliver more relevant customer experiences.

HCL Unica is used by many of the world’s most recognized financial services firms, healthcare providers, retail, telecom, and government agencies to provide secure and personalized business-critical multi-channel experiences. Point-and-click integrations from Unica Link and over 780 APIs simplify even the most challenging integrations, driving business results quickly when run on Google Cloud. The Unica product roadmap includes integration to many of Google’s market-leading tools.

“Businesses across industries, from healthcare to banking to retail, work with HCL DX and Unica to create stronger online experiences for their customers, employees, and partners,” said Avanish Sahai, Vice President, ISV and Application Partners at Google Cloud. “By bringing DX and Unica to Google Cloud, HCL Software can enrich these solutions with capabilities in AI, ML and analytics, and extend DX and Unica globally on our network. We’re excited to further expand our strategic partnership with HCL and look forward to supporting DX and Unica customers.”

This latest announcement from HCL and Google Cloud expands on a deep partnership between the two companies to help organizations digitally transform. There are now three HCL customer experience products employing Google Cloud as a preferred cloud platform. HCL Commerce has seen solid success through this collaboration since its partnership with Google Cloud was announced in June 2020. Since then, several HCL Commerce customers from around the world have migrated to Google Cloud. With the addition of DX and Unica, HCL Software’s financial services, healthcare and government customers and agencies have the option to move to Google Cloud. In 2019, HCL and Google Cloud announced the launch of HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area. These labs provide business-focused design workshops to engage customers and develop IP and MVPs on Google Cloud across industries effectively and efficiently.

“The HCL Google Cloud Ecosystem enables product collaboration across HCL Software and Google Cloud,” said Sanjay Singh, SVP & Global Head, HCL Google Ecosystem, HCL Technologies. “With the launch of HCL Digital Experience and Unica on Google Cloud, we continue to build on our portfolio of joint offerings to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation and drive a superior customer experience,”

